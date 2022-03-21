Saying sorry. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk took to Instagram Live with friend Nelcy to issue an apology to Ximena Morales after calling her and referring to her mother as a “bitch” at the end of the Sunday, March 20 episode.

“Honestly, I called Ximena ‘cold, calculated,’ I called her that b-word, honestly, I was just in the moment. I was just so upset with everything going on, how I was being treated that entire trip, basically,” Mike explained in the video shortly after the episode aired. “And it was the heat of the moment, I really just want to apologize for that.”

The New York native continued, “And I really, really want to apologize to Ximena’s mom because she’s always had my back. She messages me here and there, asking me how I’m doing and so, she always has my back, her sister had my back, so I really, really, truly want to apologize to both them, to Ximena’s sister and her mom, because when I said that, it wasn’t intended to them. It was intended to the situation.”

He said that he did not want to repeat the curse words but reiterated that he only said it amid his nasty breakup with Ximena.

The drama went down between Mike and the Colombian beauty during a tense night out at a pool hall in her hometown of Pereira. While enjoying drinks, Mike confronted Ximena about how cold she’s been towards him during his second trip following their engagement.

“I just want to ask, you don’t love me, you need your space, I just can’t stop thinking that your feelings changed when I stopped saying ‘yes’ to buying everything,” he said. Ximena was offended by his comment and she told him that from that moment on, they will just be friends and he will stop sending her money and helping her financially so she can pay for her own rent, bills and living expenses. He asked if she was breaking up with him and just wanted to go back to being friends after being together for a year and a half and she said yes.

Courtesy of Ximena Morales/Instagram

Since Mike had paid for all the furniture and appliances to furnish her apartment, he told her that he wanted to take everything he bought back to New York with him. “If you want to take everything in my house, take it all. I don’t need it,” she said. “Today, our relationship is over and I’m serious. Everything is over.”

Mike got up from the table and walked away, but their drama didn’t end there. In a teaser for the Sunday, March 27 episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Mike and Ximena got into a huge fight once they returned to her apartment.

“This only reinforces the fact that you were using me for money, because right now, you’re cold and calculated,” Mike told Ximena after she doubled down on her decision to end their relationship and engagement. She told him to leave and sleep in a hotel until he left the next day but Mike said that since he pays the rent, he would not leave.

“She’s a mean, evil, cold bitch. Hija de puta,” Mike told the cameras after walking away from Ximena, which translates in English to “daughter of a bitch.”

“If I could do things differently now, I definitely would,” he said during his IG Live. “Really wish I didn’t say that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.