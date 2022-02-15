Did she or didn’t she? Fans are curious if 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales went under the knife to get a boob job and whether her husband-to-be, Mike Berk, funded the procedure.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming Sunday, February 20, episode, Mike, 34, revealed that he had some concerns about his future bride, 24, upon his return to America from a trip to Colombia, where he visited his long-distance love.

Courtesy Ximena Morales/Instagram

“Something seems a little off with Ximena, she’s just getting a little bit more distant,” Mike admitted to his father and grandfather.

“You’re still sending her money?” Mike’s dad questioned, to which he replied, “She wants to get some augmentation for her breasts, she’s asking me to pay for it.” Although he was suggested to “stop” doing that, Mike added, “Ximena hasn’t been acting like herself lately so that’s why I need to go back to Colombia.”

Ximena has yet to discuss if she ended up going through with getting a breast augmentation, but that hasn’t stopped fans from questioning her about it on social media.

“Now we know where Mike’s money went,” one fan commented on her TikTok video posted via Instagram in January 2022, hinting they noticed a difference in her recent content. “Did you ask Mike to pay for your boob job?” another person asked Ximena after seeing the latest episode.

Mike first crossed paths with Ximena, a mother of two, after matching on a dating app. Although they struggle with a language barrier and disputes over his hygienic habits, the duo make it work using a translation app, and in recent episodes, things are getting pretty serious between them.

Courtesy Mike Berk/Instagram

“I’m thankful for having met you,” he told Ximena before popping the question during the February 6 episode, revealing how strong he felt for her. “You are my other half. You complete me. I love your children as if they were mine.”

Mike also sweetly quipped, “You keep me tidy.”

After the heartwarming moment, Ximena was presented with a cake holding an engagement ring, which read, “Do you want to marry me?” She first broke down in tears after seeing his loving display and then happily accepted.

It appears the couple are still going strong today as both of them list each other’s Instagram handles with heart-eye emoji in their personal bios.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.