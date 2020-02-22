Mark your calendars! Jon Walters and his wife, Rachel Walters, are among the fan-favorites set to return for the highly anticipated TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, which premieres on Monday, April 20. Luckily, viewers can tune into the spinoff even sooner by going to the TLC GO app, as weekly episodes will start debuting online on Sunday, February 23.

“We’re back! Well … slightly,” Rachel captioned her announcement. Keep scrolling to find out which 90 Day Fiancé faves are returning to the 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? season 4 cast!

The villain is best known for documenting his dramatic relationship with Darcey Silva on seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Fans will get to catch up with the Amsterdam native as he gives love another shot with a new mystery woman after his split from Darcey.

Steven and Olga

The couple documented their journey to parenthood and their K-1 visa process on 90 Day Fiancé season 6. Since then, Olga’s visa was approved and she moved from Russia with the couple’s son, Alex, to start their life together as a family in Steven’s home state of Bowie, Maryland. The couple has since tied the knot in a sweet courthouse ceremony in August 2019.

Fans last saw the couple on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1 tell-all as Laura moved from Orlando, Florida to start her life with husband Aladin in Qatar. Since then, Laura and Aladin split and Laura has been living in Engabao, Ecuador with her friend and fellow 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1 costars, Cory and Evelin.

The couple documented their first meeting on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Fans will be able to get an update on how the couple is doing as they remain in a long-distance marriage with Avery in Columbus, Ohio and Omar in Syria while they explore visa options.

They were first introduced to fans on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. During their season on What Now?, fans will follow along as Tiffany travels from her hometown in Frederick, Maryland to South Africa with her son, Daniel, and the couple’s newborn daughter, Carley, so Ronald can meet her for the first time.

The couple documented their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as Corey prepared to leave his life in Mill A, Washington to continue his relationship with Evelin in her native country of Ecuador. The couple got engaged at the end of season 1, and fans will learn whether they decided to go through with their wedding after they sparked split rumors in October 2019.

Considered an OG couple of the franchise, this couple were first introduced to fans on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé as Alexei arrived in Hollywood Florida to start a new life with Loren in Hollywood, Florida. Fans will get to continue to follow their journey as they prepare for the birth of their first child.

The couple appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as Rebecca traveled from her home state of Canton, Georgia to meet Zied for the first time in person in his home country of Tunisia. Their storyline ended with Zied proposing to Rebecca, and fans will get to follow along as they navigate the K-1 visa process.

David and Annie

They made their debut during 90 Day Fiancé season 5 and documented their travels from Thailand, where they met while David was working as an English teacher, to his home state of Louisville, Kentucky. Fans will get an update on the couple, who have since moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

Rachel and Jon

The long-distance couple documented their first in-person meeting and their wedding on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Since then, they have started the process of applying for a spousal visa for Jon to be able to move from his native country of England to be with Rachel in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The couple has reunited in England twice since their season aired.

They were first introduced to fans on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple got married on the season finale, and fans will get to continue to follow their story as Anny, who is from the Dominica Republic, adjusts to life with Robert and his son, Bryson, in Winter Park, Florida.