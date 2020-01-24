Wedded bliss! It’s been over a month since 90 Day Fiancé star Jon Walters revealed his visa status, and now he is finally getting to spend some quality time with his wife, Rachel Walters (née Bear), in person. The TLC alum’s leading lady has been documenting her travels on Instagram, and now they have “reunited at last” in England.

“We took a family stroll in the woods today. It was beautiful in so many ways,” she captioned a new photo of them smiling while enjoying the beautiful views on a walk with her darling daughter, Lucy. The dynamic duo also got cozy for another sweet selfie, shortly after he picked her up from the airport. Since then, they have been cherishing every moment spent together.

Rachel and her hubby are clearly still going strong, despite having to be in a long-distance relationship. He eventually wants to move from the United Kingdom to America so they can live together, however it hasn’t been an easy process. Due to his criminal record, it put a damper on his plans to move outside of his native country as soon as possible.

In order to make their dreams a reality, the lovebirds previously met with an immigration attorney and Jon explained why he felt the K-3 visa (a nonimmigrant spousal visa) was a better option for them, instead of the conventional K-1 visa. The attorney agreed that either a K-3 visa or the immigrant visa processing was the way to go.

Back in December, TV personality revealed if they had made any progress. “Where does his visa stand? [Were] you able to save up the $11,000?” one fan questioned Rachel and he spilled the tea in the comments. “Yes we did,” Jon confirmed with a heart emoji.

“Our visa application is in — it’s a long wait now, but the hard part is over. Thanks for asking,” he added.

Around that time, the reality star also revealed how they stay so connected, even when they are apart physically. “The deepest eyes and the kindest smile, just 2 of the reasons our video calls are the best part of my day,” he gushed.

It works if you work it!