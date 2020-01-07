It’s time to celebrate! 90 Day Fiancé alum Loren Brovarnik proudly announced that her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, has been approved to become an American citizen on Tuesday, January 7, revealing that his swearing in ceremony is only two weeks away.

“What a busy, yet exciting day!! Our full ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ process in its entirety has been completed,” the pregnant star wrote, while sharing a photo of herself smiling as he rested.

Not long after, Loren, 31, took to Instagram Stories with more details.

“We just had Alex’s citizenship interview and he passed it,” the TV personality said. “After years of applications, waiting, hard work and patience, @alex_brovarnik got approved to be a U.S. citizen,” Loren added in a statement.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

The TLC couple is expecting their first child together in just a few months. The lovebirds have documented her pregnancy journey online, having recently confirmed they are having a son together after throwing a “prince or princess” themed gender reveal party.

“Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY,” Loren wrote. “We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Courtesy Alex Brovarnik/Instagram

Looking ahead, the Pillow Talk star said that she is hoping to work on her culinary skills as she patiently awaits the birth of their son. “This year one of my resolutions is to be a better chef for me and my family with a baby on the way,” she shared while taking to Instagram Stories, before it was revealed that she has been craving salads for the past few weeks.

The brunette beauty also said they will be sharing their bundle of joy’s name, but not until he is born. “So we still have some time,” she added.

Fans have watched the dynamic duo grow as a couple, after they first crossed paths in 2013 during her Birthright trip in Israel. At the time, Alexei worked as a medic and it didn’t take long for sparks to fly between them, leading the pair to tie the knot.

Loren and her hubby celebrated a big milestone in their relationship last September — four years of marriage.

We can’t wait to see them become parents!