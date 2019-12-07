NSFW! 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester sat down with In Touch exclusively and revealed he will be starring in a “50-shades”-style movie. The 26-year-old, who hails from Amsterdam, said he wants to be taken seriously as an actor.

“I’m trying to balance reality TV and acting because if I do too much reality TV, it’s going to take away from the acting aspect,” Darcey Silva‘s ex dished. “I think a lot of people are confused like, ‘Is Jesse an actor?'” He added, “I built my portfolio and now I got a call from an award-winning casting director, actually director, about some kind of 50 Shades kind of movie. It’s gonna be very interesting, and I’m very excited to do that.”

Watch the video above for more details on Jesse’s “main role!”