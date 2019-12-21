He’s opening up. 90 Day Fiancé star Robert tugged on fans’ heartstrings when he was first introduced during the season 7 premiere. The single father revealed he was raising his youngest son, Bryson, alone after Bryson’s mom walked out on them when he was just a baby. On Friday, December 20, Robert took to his private Instagram page to do a Q&A with fans, and he revealed a little more information about Bryson’s mom and where her relationship with Bryson stands.

“Has Bryson’s mom ever met him besides birth? When did she leave his life?” one fan asked. Robert, 41, responded, “Yes. 1 [and a half years].”

As most people could not understand why a mother would leave her child, another fan wondered if something like jail or prison was the reason why she was not a part of her preschooler’s life. “Hope Bryson’s mom is just in prison, not just dipped out. If she is, she loves her baby! Send pics [sic],” the social media user wrote. Robert wrote back, “She’s a free woman. I have my phone number for five years, it ain’t change [sic].” It seems like Robert implied that Bryson’s mom knows how to contact him if she wants to have a relationship with her son.

That prompted another fan to wonder if maybe the exposure from the show would help bring the mother and son together again. “Do you think Bryson’s mom will pop back up and want to be a parent after seeing you guys on TV?” one of Robert’s followers asked. The New York native responded with a GIF of a man shaking his head, “no.”

But thankfully, Bryson has two mother figures in his life. Robert’s fiancée, Anny, moved in with Robert and relocated to the United States from the Dominican Republic after obtaining a K-1 visa. Robert and Anny met online and when she moved to Florida to be with Robert, she knew she would be taking on the role as a stepmother to his little boy.

Bryson’s maternal grandmother, Stephanie Woodcock, is also a big part of his life. Robert makes sure that Bryson spends time with Stephanie and her husband, Ben, even though Stephanie’s daughter remains absent in his life.