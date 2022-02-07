Having a rough week. 90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina admitted she’s under a lot of stress after her fiancé, Geoffrey Paschel, was sentenced to 18 years in prison with no possibility of parole on domestic violence charges.

“Sharing the secret of my smile 😁,” Malina, 32, captioned an Instagram Reel on Monday, February 7. In the Reel, Malina wrote the caption, “How I’m dealing with stress,” and shared the answers on the screen: “counseling, outdoor activities, babysitting, landlording, meditation, making videos, family time,” and “self care procedures.”

Her post comes just one day after she vented about how she’s been doing since Paschel’s sentencing hearing. “Here’s the answer to the most common current question in my DMs,” the Russia native captioned an Instagram Reel on Sunday, February 6. “I’m slowly getting out of my shell to keep posting reels and updating you on my adventures.”

She went on to list several issues that arose as she is working and running Paschel’s rental properties, like the installation of a new water line, a broken AC and a hot water problem, which she has to tend herself now as Paschel remains in jail.

Paschel, 44, and Malina made their reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which was filmed around the fall of 2019. They met online and dated long-distance and documented Paschel’s trip to Russia to meet Malina in person for the first time. He proposed to her at the end of his trip but she declined because she felt their relationship was moving too fast. When he returned to the United States, Paschel pursued a relationship with longtime friend Mary Wallace. Wallace, Paschel and Malina became entangled in a love triangle when Malina surprised Paschel by showing up at his house during a scene that was filmed in November 2019, while Wallace was there. The ladies got into a fight over Paschel and he ultimately chose Malina. He re-proposed and they were engaged by the season 4 finale.

Just one month before their season premiered in February 2020, Paschel made headlines when he appeared in court to face criminal charges on aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls stemming from an alleged altercation with ex-fiancé Kristen Wilson in June 2019. The Tennessee native later confirmed that his pending charges were the reason why he, Malina and Wallace were not invited to film the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 tell-all.

In October 2021, Paschel stood a jury trial and was found guilty on all charges. During his sentencing hearing on February 3, a judge ordered him to serve 18 years in prison.