90 Day Fiancé‘s Geoffrey Paschel‘s ex Mary Wallace is speaking out after being removed from the courtroom during Paschel’s trial on Thursday, February 3.

“I’m going to address this one time, and one time only. Yes, I did get kicked out of the courtroom because I blew Geoffrey a kiss. Then the bailiff came over and said that he didn’t want anyone speaking to Geoffrey or any of that … so, no one was to speak to him,” Wallace, 37, detailed via social media in a video shared by @steventheskoodilypoop on Instagram. “They kept making him turn around; he wasn’t even allowed to look at us. So, that’s pretty much what happened.”

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native went on to say that her removal from the courtroom didn’t involve Paschel’s off-again, on-again love interest Varya Malina. “I didn’t want anyone saying it was because I don’t like Varya or because Varya and I aren’t on good terms,” Wallace assured. “It had nothing to do with Varya and everything to do with me trying to talk to Geoffrey. They’re not playing … so, you can keep the speculation to yourself.

Before ending her video, Wallace issued a stern warning to fans using explicit language with her, “Also, if anyone calls me the C-word ever again, you know how to get in touch with me, say it to my face, ok?” she added. “That’s your one and only warning on that.”

After Paschel was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls at his trial in October 2021, the former reality TV personality was sentenced to 18 years on February 3. Paschel’s sentencing comes from a June 2019 dispute with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, wherein Wilson claimed Paschel “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall several times,” according to the affidavit obtained by In Touch. Officers stated they observed a “large, raised bruise” on Wilson’s forehead, as well as “abrasions on her elbows and knees.”

At the time of the incident, Paschel told law enforcement that Wilson’s injuries were “self-inflicted.” While in police custody, he “attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle.”

Despite Paschel’s guilty verdict, he’s receiving a lot of support, namely from Malina. “To be honest, we didn’t expect much from this sentencing. 18 years? Alright, we passed the bottom, that means there’s only one way up! The grounds for the appeal became even stronger,” the Russia native wrote via Instagram.

“Meanwhile, the sky is still crying, I believe it’s because one little angel is very upset,” Malina added, seemingly referring to Paschel’s late son, Kazhem, who died of a seizure at 13 months old in March 2018.