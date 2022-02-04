90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel will be spending the next 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call. The charges stemmed from an incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019, leaving fans curious about his dating history and family life. Here’s a breakdown, below.

How Many Times Has Geoffrey Been Married?

Paschel has reportedly been married four times, including his most recent marriage to estranged wife Brittany Paschel, according to Starcasm. In Touch was unable to confirm if their divorce is still pending as of 2022.

Another one of his ex-wives, Allison Moon, with whom he shares a son, took the stand to testify against Paschel during his assault trial on February 3.

As for Wilson, they never wed, but during the assault incident in June 2019, Paschel and Wilson were engaged and had been for months.

Court TV

How Many Children Does Geoffrey Paschel Have?

During his stint on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Paschel said he fathered four sons, Paxton, 23, Dakota, 21, Cayvan, and baby Kazhem, the last who tragically died in March 2018 after suffering a seizure.

“February 3 marks the day that our little boy would be 3 years old. He was an absolute jewel and [I] wish beyond every measure that he was still here to be able to enjoy it,” Paschel wrote in a February 2020 Instagram tribute. “There is not a moment that goes by whereas he is not encompassing my every thought. I know whatever form he is in, he’ll always be by my side. I only wish I could have shared his presence with the world beyond his mere 13 months. Please, just take a moment and just think about a special person you’ve lost and spread his/her energy. I know they are still out there in some form missing us as much as we miss them.”

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel; Inset Courtesy of Varya Malina

Who Has Geoffrey Paschel Dated?

When he appeared on season 4 of Before the 90 Days, TLC cameras documented his long-distance relationship with Russia native Varya Malina. Viewers watched as she denied his first proposal on the series, which led to him moving on with his friend-turned-love interest Mary Wallace. However, the Tennessee native later popped the question once more to Malina after she flew across the world to win him back — and the second time, she said yes.

Malina and Paschel never returned for the season 4 tell-all in 2020 due to his charges, yet she did put on a united front with him throughout his legal battle.

In November 2021, she moved into his home in Tennessee while he was still in jail following his guilty verdict on October 7. Malina also visited the grave of his late son in December to pay homage, decorating it with flowers and other keepsakes after updating fans that she had decided to sell her former home in Florida.

On the day before his sentencing, Malina shared a video of herself “preparing” for his time in court and she was seen in the seats as the judge revealed his 18-year sentence.