Standing by his side. 90 Day Fiancé alum Varya Malina has long shown her unwavering support Geoffrey Paschel leading up to his 18-year prison sentence for kidnapping and domestic assault charges.

Malina, who spoke out against her haters following Paschel’s sentencing hearing, posted a video the day before of herself picking outfits for hearing. While deciding what to wear, Malina made a point to tell her followers that she would be putting on “no stripes for tomorrow.”

Before his sentencing, Malina shared a video on New Year’s Eve of herself kissing a photo of Paschel. “I truly believe 2022 will be better. It’s not hard to be better than the lowest of low. The benefit of being on the bottom is that there’s nothing below, so you can kick off and come up,” she wrote, seemingly hinting at Paschel’s current legal trouble.

Paschel was previously found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls at his trial in October 2021. While Malina initially deactivated her Instagram account, she rejoined the social media platform, pleading with her followers to keep Paschel in their thoughts.

“By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him. I’m thankful to each of you who have reached out to me and asked how you can help,” she added in her post’s caption.

While Paschel had been in jail awaiting his sentence, Malina even offered to help his son Paxson lunches in Paschel’s stead. “[Paxson] helps me with the dogs when I’m not in Tennessee, and I share my five Michelin stars dishes,” she wrote on January 17. “I know how it sucks to cook everyday when you are a young adult

Paschel’s charges stemmed from a June 2019 dispute with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in which Paschel “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall several times,” according to the affidavit obtained by In Touch. Officers who arrived on the scene said they saw a “large, raised bruise” on Wilson’s forehead, as well as “abrasions on her elbows and knees.”

Directly after the incident, Paschel told responding officials that Wilson’s injuries were “self-inflicted” before he “attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle.”

