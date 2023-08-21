'90 Day Fiance'- Why Is Yara Hiding Secret From Jovi

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are back to resolve their marriage issues on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort. In a teaser for the rest of the season, fans were shocked to find out that the mom of one revealed she had a secret that she’s been hiding from her husband.

Why Is 90 Day Fiance’s Yara Hiding a Secret From Jovi?

Yara and Jovi returned to screens for 90 Day: The Last Resort in August 2023 and while they seemed to be in a better spot than most, Yara revealed she had been keeping a secret from the Louisiana native.

“So you know you’re always talking to have a second baby and I always tell you I’m not ready, just not the time,” the Kyiv, Ukraine, native told her husband during a group session in a teaser shared by the network. “I’ve been hiding from you I’ve been taking the birth control and I didn’t tell you about that [sic].”

TLC

Jovi, visibly shaken, felt the subject was something they should’ve discussed instead of her “going behind his back.”

“It’s better for you gonna be mad on me, then I gonna get pregnant and bring the baby to the world for not this healthy relationship [sic],” she continued. However, Jovi took it personal and felt Yara thought he was intentionally trying to get her pregnant.

“I know I can be adamant about what I want and maybe a little pushy sometimes but I really feel like you blindsided me,” he told producers alongside his wife in a private confessional. “And you shouldn’t have done this in front of everyone, like we should’ve done this in a private setting.”

Why Isn’t 90 Day Fiance’s Yara Ready for Baby No. 2?

Yara and Jovi were first introduced to fans on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé in December 2020. After a surprise pregnancy, Jovi proposed to Yara and filed for her K-1 visa. Unfortunately, Yara suffered a miscarriage, but the couple still decided to go through with their wedding plans.

Yara and Jovi clashed as soon as she touched down in his home of New Orleans, fighting over the size of their apartment, their home decor and Jovi’s partying ways. After only one month after being in the States, Yara learned she was pregnant again. After tying the knot in February 2020, the pair welcomed their first child, Mylah, that September.

Even though the 90 Day Fiancé alums have since moved to the suburbs and away from New Orleans, Yara has continued to be vocal about her dislike of living in Louisiana. Upon their return on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in September 2022, Yara revealed she was toying with the idea of buying property and moving back to Europe.

Still on different pages about their future, Yara felt they needed to resolve their issues before they started thinking about having another child.