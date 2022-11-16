Nesting for her baby girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone — who is expecting with husband Patrick Mendes — gave fans a tour of her daughter’s nursery and it’s adorable.

“Baby girl’s room is ready for her,” the Brazil native, 25, shared via Instagram before revealing her daughter’s future name. “Aleesi Ramone. We made it simple as I wanted.”

In the clip, Thaís — a season 9 star — revealed a white and baby pink decorated room, carefully coordinated to an elephant theme. The nursery offers a crib, a cozy chair in the corner overlooking a window and a white dresser for the infant’s clothes.

The TLC star showed off the freshly decorated space as she prepares for her November due date.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé alums showed their support for the new parents in the comment section of the post. “It is beautiful,” fellow season 9 costar Shaeeda Sween wrote. “I love it.” Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancè: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk added, “The room looks beautiful.”

Thaís and Patrick first announced they were expecting on the season 9 tell-all alongside fellow couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer. Following their exciting baby news, the TLC couple also announced another life change — a new Nevada address.

In Touch previously confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé duo purchased a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Henderson, Nevada, property for $530,000. During their time on the series, moving was a major point of contention, so the new couple tried the state on a “trial run” basis before making the investment.

“I felt a little guilty taking Thaís from one place to another place. I think the move itself has made our relationship better,” the soon-to-be dad explained to Vegas Magazine in August 2022. “[I am from here but] when we were here for a short stay [and] going out to clubs, I think the perception is that if you move here that’s going to be your life. I had to have her believe that we could live here.”

While Patrick left the final decision up to his wife, he revealed she was the one who said, “It would be better to live here.”

“Here we have more people to support us,” Thaís added. “In Dallas, I only have two friends and Patrick doesn’t have anyone there. We have three friends pregnant here.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone’s baby girl’s nursery.