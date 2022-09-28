Princess incoming! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone is one of the latest new moms to the franchise and the Brazilian beauty’s baby bump photos prove the former model still knows how to work her angles.

Thaís and her husband, Patrick Mendes, made franchise history alongside fellow season 9 couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer when they announced they were both expecting baby No. 1 on the August 2022 tell-all.

Following the baby news, Patrick and Thaís made another exciting life change — a new Nevada address. Moving was a major point of contention in the series for the couple as Thaís initially arrived in Austin, Texas, however, the pair experienced major growing pains after relocating to Dallas mid-season.

The TLC couple took the new state on a “trial run” before making the purchase of property in July. In Touch confirmed 90 Day Fiancé duo bought the three bedroom, three bathroom, two-story home for $530,900. The property features high vaulted ceilings, split-level living and a pool.

“I felt a little guilty taking Thaís from one place to another place. I think the move itself has made our relationship better,” the former bodybuilder explained to Vegas Magazine in August. “[I am from here but] when we were here for a short stay [and] going out to clubs, I think the perception is that if you move here that’s going to be your life. I had to have her believe that we could live here.”

While the soon-to-be-dad left the final decision up to his wife, he revealed she was the one who brought up “it would be better to live here.”

“Here we have more people to support us,” the expectant mom added while revealing her November 2022 due date. “In Dallas, I only have two friends and Patrick doesn’t have anyone there. We have three friends pregnant here.”

Following the purchase of their Las Vegas house, the international flames celebrated by hosting a baby shower for their daughter in their new home.

“Baby Mendes’ shower,” Thaís shared via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of the pink-themed event in August 2022. “It was all so perfect. Thank you, my friend, Leslie, who made it all happen, every detail with so much love.”

Former co-stars Miona Bell and Jibri Bell were also in attendance for the lively event that included a live DJ and diaper pong.

Keep scrolling to see 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone’s cutest baby bump pictures from her first pregnancy!