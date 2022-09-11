Moving on? 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Berk may have had a disastrous romance with Ximena Morales Cuellar while on Before the 90 Days, but does the New York native have a new girlfriend? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status.

What Happened After the Tell-All With Mike and Ximena?

The IT support technician and Colombian beauty made their debut on season 5 of Before the 90 Days in December 2021. After meeting on a dating app, the pair continued their romance for more than a year online before Mike traveled to South America to meet his girlfriend and her two young sons in person for the first time.

Discovery+

However, both fans and Mike’s friends were immediately skeptical of the relationship after it was revealed Mike had been paying her rent and buying her various furniture and appliances. Ximena also wasn’t afraid to complain about his messy habits and at times was disgusted by her partner.

The season 5 tell-all which was filmed in January, concluded with Ximena and Mike planning a trip to Cartagena, Colombia, to work on their troubling relationship. However, their reunion was short-lived. In Touch confirmed the couple’s split one month later in February.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Mike Berk Have a New Girlfriend?

Following his split from Ximena, Mike was spotted in New York with a film crew. While it was believed the volunteer firefighter was filming for the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, The Single Life, it seems he has a new girlfriend.

On September 10, he shared photos at dinner with his “queen.” “Living our best lives! Thank you, Amor,” he wrote alongside a photo of two cocktails. “Finally relaxing with my queen.”

Earlier that day, the TLC alum posted a reel at the airport noting that he was traveling to Miami.

“True story this afternoon while I was at the airport waiting—minding my business with my Dunkin’ Donuts coffee chatting with my group,” he shared alongside a reel of him flying to Florida. “3 or four people came up and asked for photos. I had time, why not? Naturally, they saw where I was going one of them is on my flight! So here I am. Landing soon, the lady on the flight asked if I would mind meeting her family at baggage claim! I love #Miami—why not!”

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out the identity of Mike’s new flame.