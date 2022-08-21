The due date is approaching! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone celebrated the upcoming arrival of baby No. 1 with a baby shower attended by friends, family and even former costars. She and her husband, Patrick Mendes, are currently expecting their first child together after tying the knot on the flagship series.

“Baby Mendes’ shower,” the Brazilian beauty, 25, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 21, alongside a carousel of photos of the pink-themed event. “It was all so perfect. Thank you, my friend, Leslie, who made it all happen, every detail with so much love.”

In the series of pictures, the soon-to-be mom glowed in an orange cut-out ensemble as she shared photos from the lively party that included a live DJ and diaper pong.

Former season 9 costars Miona Bell and Jibri Bell were in attendance at the momentous event. “Who will win, John or Jibri?” Thaís joked via her Instagram Stories as she documented the former feuding TLC stars throwing ping pong balls together.

Thaís and Patrick made franchise history alongside fellow season 9 couple, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer when they both announced they were expecting baby No. 1 on the day of the tell-all.

“We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!” the expectant parents told People that day. “We can’t wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that’s been a part of our journey!”

Patrick and Thais made their debut on season 9 of the hit TLC series in April 2022 after meeting when he was on vacation in her native country of Brazil. By the time filming started, the pair had been engaged for a year and planned to get married within 90 days of Thaís’ arrival in Dallas, Texas, per the rules of the K-1 visa.

However, Patrick learned that Thaís hadn’t told her father, Carlos, about the engagement and the patriarch wasn’t happy upon hearing the news. Her father felt American men were untrustworthy and thought they set out to take advantage of Brazilian women. Despite his refusal to bless their marriage, the pair ultimately made it down the aisle and are now expecting their first child together.

Keep scrolling to get an inside look into Thaís and Patrick’s beautiful baby shower for baby No. 1.