Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé alum Stephanie Davison responded to rumors claiming that she had gone missing, denying speculation of her disappearance.

“Missing?! NOW I HAVE HEARD IT ALL,” Stephanie, 52, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 27, along with six eyes emojis. “Between pool parties and concerts, I honestly want to go missing for a couple [of] months. You know me…I do want I want so I probably will!” She added the hashtag, “#getoffmyd–k.”

Stephanie Davison/Instagram

This marked Stephanie’s first post in over a month. The Michigan native sparked disappearance rumors after she started to become less and less active on social media since she appeared on season 8 of TLC’s flagship reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. In June, Stephanie returned to Instagram after nearly one month since her last post and addressed her absence.

“I so appreciate the people who have reached out wondering where the hell I’ve been! [dancing woman emoji],” she wrote on June 15. “I’ve been doing a little retail therapy @kardashiankloset and got this disco ball skirt! Find out tomorrow if it was Kim’s or Kylie’s! Aren’t you proud of me for being thrifty, buying used clothing?!!! Lmao. #kardashiankloset #retailtherapy.” Prior to that post, Stephanie had not shared anything on her Instagram grid since May 21.

The Skin Envy medspa owner seems to be enjoying a little hiatus from social media after appearing on season 8. Most 90 Day Fiancé cast members get bombarded with attention while they star on the series, and it looks like Stephanie needed a break — especially after facing speculation and rumors that she was allegedly on drugs or had been drunk while filming her scenes in Beliz with her ex-fiancé, Ryan Carr, and his cousin, Harris Flowers.

In April, after not appearing on the season 8 reunion special, Stephanie filmed her own tell-all titled “Sofa Talk With Steph.” She spilled the tea in the two-part series and even slammed her story line as “fake.” In one segment, her friend and personal trainer, Frank, denied the claims about Stephanie’s alleged alcohol or substance abuse. “I have never seen her on any kind of drug, I’ve never seen her drunk. That just is not her,” he said at the time. “I think these inaccurate portrayals are just very unfair.”