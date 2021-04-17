’90 Day Fiance’ Star Stephanie Reveals Why She Went Along With ‘Fake’ Story Line, Plus More Tell-All Part 2 Bombshells

Stephanie Davison wants fans to know the real deal about her 90 Day Fiancé experience after dropping behind-the-scenes bombshells about her “fake” storyline with ex-fiancé Ryan Carr and new flame Harris Flowers.

The season 8 alum, 52, shared part 2 of her tell-all on Saturday, April 17, after skipping the televised special with her costars. Part 2 was hosted by YouTuber The Celeb Talk Guy.

Stephanie previously filmed her own segment to chat about her time on TLC’s flagship series, produced by Sharp Entertainment, in a video released on April 12, and the interest was so high that she decided to address further misconceptions in a second video.

“I realized there were more questions people had after seeing part one that I posted last week … so, I decided to answer them,” she teased via Instagram on Friday, April 16, confirming she would be doing another “Sofa Talk With Steph.”

In the first Instagram video she shared, Stephanie said most of what viewers saw on TV “was contrived.” The Michigan native said she and Ryan split in mid-August 2020 after three years of dating, just a few months after they were cast on the series in May.

“One of the very first things I want to tell you is during production, Ryan and I did break up. I immediately called the producers and said Ryan and I are finished, we are not going to be on the show,” said the Skin Envy medspa owner.

But that’s not all. She even spilled the tea about her love story with Ryan’s cousin Harris, claiming he stepped in so she could film more content during her stay in Belize after her breakup from Ryan was captured on camera. “He stayed with me and they totally turned that around,” the reality star shared.

Stephanie noted the “cougar” storyline about her always going after young men was also concocted. She said producers told her the show would air with “10 to 12” percent of “fluff” after editing the footage, but she felt the finished product was a lot more crafted than that.

“I went on this show because I knew what it would do for my business, OK? So having said that, I wasn’t out seeking fame, never wanted to be famous,” she added.

TLC and Sharp Entertainment did not respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Scroll down to see what Stephanie said in part two of her tell-all!