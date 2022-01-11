Rest in peace. 90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar‘s girlfriend, Kimberly Dawn, is mourning the death of her mother. Kim’s mom, Sally, died on Monday, January 10.

“My mom passed away last night. No one will ever understand how close her and I were. She was my #1 supporter and my best friend,” Kim, 50, wrote in her sweet tribute via Instagram on Tuesday, January 11. “I will miss you for the rest of my life but I know you will always be with me and in my heart. I love you Mommy. 💔❤️.”

Kim’s fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars flooded her post with their condolences. “Sooooo sorry! Our hearts goes out to you. ❤️,” 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kenneth Niedermeier commented. His husband, Armando Rubio, added, “Sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace. Hugs to you and yours ❤️.”

90 Day: The Single Life alum Danielle Jbali (née Mullins)wrote, “So sorry for your loss, sending prayers for you and your family.” Kim and SojaBoy’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 costars also shared their support. “So sorry for your loss my Kim ❤️,” Jasmine Pineda commented. “You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers! Keep your head up Kim your mother will still be watching over you as you continue your journey! Love you always ❤️,” Memphis Smith added.

Kim made her TLC debut with SojaBoy, 32, as his “potential” love interest on season 5 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. On the season premiere, which aired in December 2021, Kim opened up about her bond with her mother, Sally. Kim was her mom’s primary caregiver, and she felt guilty about leaving Sally with another caregiver while she traveled overseas to meet SojaBoy in person for the first time.

“I struggle with guilt cause even though a family friend is going to be looking after my mom while I’m gone, it’s very very nerve-wracking for me. This trip will be the longest I’ve ever been away from her since I became her caregiver.”

TLC (2)

However, Kim’s mom gave her daughter her blessing and shared her advice as she embarked on her journey to find love with the Nigerian rapper. “I want her to be herself when she goes over there and stay true to herself,” Sally said in her confessional. Sally also revealed she was worried that Kim would be heartbroken if things didn’t go the way she had hoped during their trip.

“I understand my mom’s concerns and I know I’m taking a big risk putting my heart out there like that,” Kim said in her confessional. “But one thing I am sure of is that I’m in love with this man and it feels pretty damn good to do something to make Kimberly happy. Why shouldn’t I live my best life? Who’s to say this is not going to be my best life?”