Sparks were flying when Usman “SojaBoy” Umar met his online love interest, Kimberly, in person for the first time in a brand-new sneak peek clip for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Nerves were running high as Kim, 50, prepared to greet the “I Love You” rapper following his flight to Tanzania, where he was preparing to film a music video.

“I’m gonna cry. So, I’m at the airport waiting to pick up Usman and he’ll be here, like, any minute,” she said in the teaser obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, December 24, gushing how excited she was. “I’m shaking all over.”

When he finally walked out with his suitcase, Kimberly was overjoyed and Usman, 32, greeted her from afar before they were able to embrace.

“It is way better than what I was expecting,” the Nigeria native gushed in a confessional interview alongside Kim. “She look[s] good.”

“We’re cute together, right?” Kim asked with a smile. “I don’t look 50.”

Usman agreed, telling Kim, “You look, like, 31, 32.”

Before the 90 Days viewers are getting to see his blossoming romance with Kimberly unfold more than a year after news broke about his split from ex Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme) in May 2020. The musician told In Touch exclusively that he served Lisa with divorce papers in December of last year, having since hinted their divorce has been finalized following her nuptials to new husband Tracey Robinson in April 2021.

“I won’t let anything stand in the way of being successful, which is part of the reason why I am recently divorced,” SojaBoy said about where he and Lisa stood on the December 19 episode. “Three years ago, I met my ex-wife online. She’s like 20 years older than me and she was American. But her controlling nature affected my career. Things started falling apart and then we got divorced because we are not happy together. And now I am single, but maybe not for long.”

Kim, who hails from San Diego, California, was a fan of Usman long before a romance began and she’s been supportive of his lifestyle, even saying she would be “OK” if he had multiple wives in the case that he wants to expand his family.

When it comes to his relationship with Kim, it appears to be going quite well even outside of the show. Even though fans noticed he tagged the wrong Kim in a recent social media post on December 20, Usman gushed over their connection, writing, “I believe I have [chosen] the right one.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.