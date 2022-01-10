Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We Lost This Year Who Will Never Be Forgotten

Their memory will forever be with us. In 2022, we have been forced to say goodbye to some of Hollywood’s most beloved stars — leaving people with emotions they may not quite understand. Even in just the earlier weeks of the year, fans have seen the loss of celebrities from Hollywood great Sidney Poitier to sitcom’s favorite dad Bob Saget.

People welcome celebrities into their everyday lives. Actors, musicians, designers, athletes and more become household names or fan favorites and, because of that, their deaths leave followers in a state of confused mourning. Despite having never met these people, their work has left a lasting mark on us.

Even if these celebrities didn’t know fans personally, the grief is still real because they have meant something to you. Comedian Bob Saget, for example, served as a familiar, wise father figure for kids growing up in the late ’80s through the mid-’90s as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House.

He became known as “America’s dad” thanks to his role as a recently widowed single father in the hit sitcom, who he starred in alongside his TV daughters, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and costars John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin.

Saget was just 65 years old when he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando while on tour on January 9.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at the time. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Following the news of his death, Saget’s costars honored him with tributes. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” Mary-Kate and Ashley said in a statement to People. “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” Candace stated.

Other stars and comedians who knew Saget well echoed the sentiments of his former costars.

Needless to say, the stars on this list touched many. Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who died in 2022.