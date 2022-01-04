Raking it in! 90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar revealed how much money he’s apparently made on Cameo since he made his reality TV debut and fans are skeptical.

The Nigerian rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 4, to share an alleged screenshot of what appeared to be the backend of his Cameo account — which is an app where fans can order personalized videos from their favorite celebrities for a fee. In a section titled “Your Wallet,” it revealed his available balance and the amount of money he’s made “all time,” or since he joined the app. While SojaBoy’s balance was $0.00, his all time amount came out to $52,028,269.03. Usman underlined the all time section to show fans how much he claims he made, and he also circled his profile picture at the bottom of the screenshot, to prove that it was his account.

“Good Morning World and Happy New Year,” SojaBoy, 32, captioned the screenshot while reflecting on his blessings. “I don’t wana talk much I’m just here to say thanks to @chrissyteigen , thanks to @tlc , thanks to @cameo and thanks to all my fans that made me rich in just 2 years. Keep on book your cameo and get Hausa’s Flavor from Sakkwatawa Shehu, link below and in my bio. #SOJABOY #YARIMA #PANTHER 🐆🤴❤️.”

The artist currently charges $50 for a personal use video on his Cameo account, and charges $500 for business use. He records several types of videos for fans, including birthday wishes, and he’ll even serenade fans by singing his songs with personalized lyrics as well.

While SojaBoy seemingly listed the amount in US dollars, many fans took to the comments to share their skepticism and accuse him of Photoshopping the image. “I wonder if he got hacked,” one fan wrote, while a second added, “This was absolutely Photoshopped. The banking icon doesn’t fit in the frame, it was moved over.”

“This isn’t American dollars, it’s in Nigerian money,” one follower said. “This is so deceiving. When you translate this into Us dollars it roughly equals $125K which is significantly LESS than that number,” another wrote.

The “I Love You” rapper has been on Cameo since made his debut on season 4 of the hit TLC reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in February 2020 with his love interest, Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme). At the time, the couple were dating long-distance after meeting online and they were documenting their first in-person meeting. By the end of their season, they were engaged and even got married on the finale.

But their relationship quickly went south and their drama played out on social media as their episodes aired. In December 2020, SojaBoy exclusively confirmed to In Touch that he filed for divorce from Lisa, 52, after less than a year of marriage.

The “Fire” rapper returned to the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 with his new “potential” girlfriend, Kim, in December 2021. As for Lisa, she moved on as well and wed husband Tracey Robinson in April 2021.