Usman “SojaBoy” Umar’s new American love interest, Kim, explained why she approves of him having multiple wives in a teaser clip released ahead of the upcoming season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Kim, 50, discussed her and Usman’s future to a group of friends in the sneak peek video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 8, pointing out that he very much wants to have children one day.

Courtesy of SojoBoy/Instagram

“I can’t have them … Just say we got married, I would allow him to marry a second wife and have kids,” the San Diego, California, resident said. “I know it’s crazy, it’s a cultural thing, it’s not like a threesome. It doesn’t bother me.”

“I don’t want any more kids, but does Usman want kids? Absolutely,” Kim clarified to producers about her perspective on the topic, revealing why she found peace with it. “If Usman has multiple wives, I feel like that it’s OK because I love him, it’s his culture and I respect his culture and his religion so much. I truly mean that.”

Kim seemed to be confident in her stance, but her pals were not as convinced she would be fine if he did bring another spouse into the picture with one saying that Usman, 52, only seemed happy “because you’re letting him have two women.”

The comment deeply upset Kim, who fought back tears before walking away to cool down. “Can you guys just be happy for me?” Kim questioned her friends before making an exit. “Like, I want some happiness in this for me. And I feel like everything’s so f–king defensive, but I have to be so defensive, and this is like, my thing. And I’m going, and I want to feel f–king good about it.”

Last year, Usman said he officially served his estranged wife, Lisa Hamme, with divorce papers, telling In Touch exclusively in a December 2020 update following their confirmed split in May. “Lisa and I are no longer together,” the Nigerian rapper added at the time.

Courtesy of Usman 'SojaBoy' Umar/Instagram; YouTube

Prior to their breakup, Lisa (a.k.a. Baby Girl Lisa), 52, had the same dilemma because Usman expressed his desire to have more wives in their marriage.

“As far as four wives in the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives,” Lisa’s promoter, Rocco Straz, told In Touch exclusively on her behalf in April 2020. “[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance.”

90 Day Fiancé fans can expect to learn a lot more about Usman’s new love interest on season 5 of the TLC spinoff. Meanwhile, Lisa has also moved on romantically.

In May 2021, Lisa gushed about her wedding to childhood friend and now-husband Tracey to In Touch, explaining that while she was still considered to be married to Usman in Nigeria, it was not legal in the United States, which allowed her to wed again in America.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on TLC on Sunday, December 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.