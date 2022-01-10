He’s staying busy! David Toborowsky has gone from a reality star to a cooking partner his wife Annie to a star of his own spinoff.

Ahead of the January 10, 2022, premiere of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which will focus on the pair’s journey to Thailand to bring her brother and cousin to the U.S., the couple shared that they also had an incredible new project to share with fans: Cooking With DNA.

“When we started this journey, we never expected any of this to happen,” the pair previously told In Touch in October 2021. “We are so humbled by all the fans who have supported us throughout this crazy journey and want to see our lives.” But his new gig or the spinoff aren’t the only means of employment he has.

David previously opened up about been enjoying his job teaching English in Louisville, Kentucky, giving an update about his gig on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

“Annie and I met through a mutual friend in Thailand. She was just so sweet and she made me feel so young,” David revealed. “After I proposed to Annie, we filed for the K1 visa so that we could get married in the USA, but first I had to pay a dowry to her parents,” David explained, noting how the total sum was between $23,000 to $25,000. “Coming back to the US, it’s been pretty tough,” he said.

David Toborowsky/Instagram

“I am now working as a teacher at a university, teaching English as a second language. It’s kind of exciting, because my wife is one of my students,” David revealed during one scene.

As for Annie, she revealed at the time that she already learned so much from her husband. “David has been a good teacher,” she gushed. “This class has helped a lot with my English,” adding that she was “so proud” of David.

Annie and David have come a long way since meeting at a karaoke bar in Thailand. They have been married since November 2017, and in 2021, celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.