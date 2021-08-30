90 Day Fiancé star Ronald Smith claims he filed for divorce from estranged wife Tiffany Franco Smith exclusively to In Touch amid their marital drama.

Ronald says that he and Tiffany have indeed gone their separate ways, claiming he and the Frederick, Maryland, resident have been fighting for “some time” and would be better off being single.

“We are calling it quits,” he adds. “She keeps pointing the finger at me.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco/Instagram

Tiffany did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding Ronald’s claim that he filed for divorce.

This marks the fourth time the on-again, off-again couple have parted ways. Tiffany, 29, and Ronald share 2-year-old daughter Carley Rose, whom she welcomed in July 2019, and she also has a son, Daniel, from a past relationship.

In her own statement following their breakup, Tiffany confirms the two “officially split” and the Happily Ever After? star tells In Touch she is ready to move on with her life after claiming Ronald allegedly hasn’t been a good provider for their family of four.

“The issue was that [Ronald] posts certain things whether it’s selfies or pictures of his truck and he’s looking for a specific response,” the mom of two says. “I feel that it is my responsibility as his wife to help him when he’s down. Unfortunately, [he’s] been down since I met him, so, it’s been 5 plus years of me supporting him with nothing in return.”

Despite previously reconciling after a tumultuous, yet brief split in January 2020, the couple appeared to be on the verge of a breakup in May 2021 and they got back together yet again, only to face more relationship turmoil when they seemingly split in July for a third time.

Another factor in their marital drama is the distance between them as they wait on Ronald’s CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of a United States citizen to enter the country legally. He previously claimed that she didn’t submit the necessary paperwork in time.

Tension between the exes heightened when the South Africa resident posted a selfie on Sunday, August 29, thanking fans for their supportive messages amid rumors of their breakup. “Living life to [the] fullest, nothing keeping or holding me down,” Ronald wrote in his caption, sparking a response from Tiffany.

“Anytime we would go out to eat, I would pay. Anytime we do anything, I would pay. I hate seeing him post captions looking for pity from everyone. It is absolutely the wrong kind of attention!” she tells In Touch.

Tiffany says she has made an effort to “support everything he wants to do unless it’s irrational,” adding that she knows better than to be “posting my business on Instagram, but he makes me feel crazy; he makes me question my reality.”

“No one knows the truth and I’m absolutely sick of it,” she continues. “I don’t care anymore he is a cancer that I need to get rid of immediately, and I wish luck to whoever is his next victim.”

Courtesy of Ronald Smith/Instagram

Ronald tells In Touch that he feels misunderstood, especially after his recent post on social media.

“She says I’m seeking attention, but if I feel good about myself, I’m going to post a selfie,” Ronald states, claiming he is “not even allowed” to go to the gym. “I assume because she doesn’t want me to look good for others, but I’m a married man. It’s not like that.”

Ronald says the last time he saw his daughter was in March 2021, revealing he missed Carley’s second birthday this year. He has been able to FaceTime the kids though, and he talked to Daniel about five days ago, the reality star tells In Touch.

When asked if he could see himself eventually rekindling his romance with Tiffany, the TLC personality says, “At the end of the day, I’m gonna call a spade a spade.”

“As much as I love her and I care for her and she’s the mother of my kids, I don’t know that I would even want to fix it,” he explains. “I highly doubt it. I’m tired of holding back and keeping quiet.”