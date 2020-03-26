Proud mama moment! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Tiffany Franco Smith revealed her daughter’s first word is “dada” in a sweet update about Carley on March 25. The TV personality opened up about her mini-me’s milestones while taking to Instagram Stories for a Q&A, shortly after confirming she and her husband, Ronald Smith, have reconciled.

“She is crawling, grabbing things to help her stand up on her own, her first tooth finally popped out [and] she learned how to throw tantrums when she doesn’t get what she wants,” the mother of two wrote alongside an adorable photo of her 8-month-old daughter and son, Daniel, from a past relationship. “[Carley] smacks dad’s belly and we finally just now got her to learn how to wave bye.”

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco Smith/Instagram

As far as how Daniel is coping with being home all of the time, Tiffany admitted he is slowly adapting. “At first, he was really mad at me, because he thought I was just not allowing him to go and play with his friends. Now he understands,” she added.

On March 24, the TLC alum cleared the air about her relationship status with Ronald, revealing where they stand as a couple in the wake of their split in January. “So I’m going to address the situation with Ronald and I,” she wrote to fans. “I’m sorry everything was so public when things got really bad. We both regret doing that and feel quite embarrassed.”

Courtesy of Ronald Smith/Instagram

Tiffany said they are not “divorced” or “separated” and are committed to giving their romance another shot, because the “love” is still there for both of them. In her statement, she also shut down nay-sayers. “Whether anyone thinks that’s right or wrong has nothing to do with the decisions we will make moving forward,” the reality star continued. “We are treading lightly.”

The dynamic duo documented their love story on the hit TLC spinoff. Tiffany fell head over heels for Ronald during a trip to South Africa with a friend, and he quickly popped the question. After tying the knot, the pair welcomed their baby girl in July 2019.

Just one month before the birth of their daughter, Tiffany revealed Daniel’s biological dad had “recently” passed away. Since then, Ronald has really stepped up as a father figure. “We took Daniel out to the arcade and ten pin bowling he had such a good time,” he captioned a photo of them all hanging out together in November.

We’re glad to see things are looking up!