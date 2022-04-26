After only eight hours in person together, 90 Day Fiancé star Robert Springs knew he wanted to marry Dominican Republic native Anny Francisco. While the pair raised eyebrows initially with the fast pace of their relationship, Anny and Robert defied the odds and made it down the aisle within their 90-day time period.

After tying the knot in September 2019, the duo quickly became fan favorites in the franchise. Known for their hilarious commentary on Pillow Talk, the TLC couple would reveal they were expecting their first child together in April 2020.

“I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment,” Anny wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

Robert currently has five kids of his own — including Bryson — whom he shares with four different women. While he previously revealed Bryson’s mother isn’t in the picture, Anny is happily helping raise him.

Anny and Robert welcomed their first daughter, Brenda Aaliyah in July 2020. “Welcome to the world, my princess. I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life,” the new mom gushed in a statement to E! News.

The now-father of six later shared the meaning and inspiration for his daughter’s name in a screengrab on social media, “Brenda is a strong, unbreakable, attractive, irresistible, ravishing, loving lady who knows her self-worth.”

Only a year later in April 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their “quarantine” baby. Sharing their gender reveal with Pillow Talk fans, the pair shot a confetti popper in bed which indicated the color blue.

On September 8, 2021, their first son together — Adriel Hassan — made his way into the world. Weighing in at 9 lbs 3 oz, Robert praised his wife’s strength via his Instagram Stories, “Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior.

Sadly, only seven months after Adriel’s arrival, Anny and Robert revealed their baby had died.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” Anny wrote on April 21 alongside the photo of a black ribbon. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

Revealing the cause of his tragic passing a few days later, she composed via Instagram, “This was the last pic an hour before my son’s surgery. Life is unfair, I just wanted my kids.”

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars were quick to show their support in the comment section for the grieving parents. “Sometimes, we do not understand God’s decisions, but I know that he will console your heart,” Larissa Dos Santos Lima wrote.

“No mother deserves to go through this,” Juliana Custodio wrote in Spanish, which was translated to English. “May God consul your heart.”

Keep scrolling to see Robert and Anny’s family photos with Adriel, Brenda and Bryson over the years.