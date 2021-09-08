He’s here! 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Robert Springs. Robert took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 8, to announce the exciting news, revealing they welcomed a newborn baby boy.

“Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior. Gave birth to our baby boy, 9 lbs 3 oz 21 inches long,” he captioned a text post via his Instagram Story, adding red hearts and the 100 points emoji.

Instagram

Anny, 33, and Robert, 43, are already parents to a daughter named Brenda, whom they welcomed in July 2020. Anny is also a stepmom to Robert’s son, Bryson, from a previous relationship. While this marks Robert and Anny’s second child together, this marks Robert’s seventh child. He has four older children from previous relationships.

The couple announced they were expecting again in April. “We have a healthy baby on the way,” Anny shared in an Instagram caption alongside new portraits showing off her baby bump at the time. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

Robert explained that he and the Dominican Republic native found out they would be expanding their family again during the coronavirus pandemic. “That’s the quarantine baby! That’s what happens when you stay in the house. Every day is the weekend,” the New York native in a video shared with TLCme.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars had a gender reveal for baby No. 2 on an episode of the reaction series in May. “It’s a boy,” Anny gushed as Robert shot a confetti popper in bed and she cut into a cake, which both revealed the color blue. “How cute! It’s a boy.”

Anny and Robert made their reality TV debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and have continued to share their journey on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and 90 Day Diaries. They met on Facebook, and he proposed within hours of meeting her in person while on a cruise stop in her native Dominican Republic. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on September 21, 2019.

The couple appears to be as in love as ever, and Robert shared a sweet tribute to his wife as she celebrated her birthday in August. “Happy birthday my Queen,” he captioned a photo of Anny, along with several emojis. “Love you forever.”

Congrats to the happy couple!