Proud homeowners! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000.

According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and spans 1,731 square feet. The single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The backyard is just as nice as the inside of the house. It came equipped with a screen-in patio that features an in-ground pool and an outdoor kitchen, which the reality stars make the most of by spending plenty of time outside.

Anny regularly shows off the house via social media, while she shared an update about how the family was settling into the house in September 2022. “Sunday at home…… enjoying our new house that God [gave] us life [sic], although life teaches me that material is nothing when we are missing important person to fill a big void,” the Dominican Republic native captioned a set of photos that were taken in the backyard as she lounged by the pool, with the caption being translated from Spanish to English.

After first connecting online and becoming engaged just eight hours after they met each other in person for the first time, Robert and Anny made their reality TV debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple went on to star in several of the franchise’s spinoffs, including episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk beginning in 2020.

They tied the knot in September 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaliyah, in April 2020. Robert is also a father to son Bryson from a previous relationship.

Anny and Robert faced tragedy when their second child, son Adriel, passed away when he was just 7 months old in April 2021 following an unknown surgery.

“This is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” Anny wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

