Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

A new family member! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny and Robert welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, July 28, making this summer that much sweeter for the dynamic duo. The lovebirds opted for the beautiful name Brenda Aaliyah.

“Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life,” the new mom told E! News in a translated statement. “My gift from God was born July 28, 2020 at 10:18 p.m.”

Now, the couple is looking forward to getting their bundle of joy settled in at home. The TV personality first shared the news about her pregnancy in April and said it was “the most beautiful feeling that [she] ever felt.”

“It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to,” the expectant star gushed at the time. “I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

The following month, Anny and Robert announced the sex of their first child after hosting a gender reveal at the park with his son Bryson. “I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess! Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment,” she wrote alongside her glowing baby bump photo.

“I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you,” the brunette beauty sweetly added about her daughter.

Up until now, fans have been patiently waiting to meet their new addition. Anny previously said her due date was in August alongside a photo of her tummy. “So exciting,” she dished in the caption. On the show, she also said her little one was going to arrive around July, so people were starting to count down the days.

Courtesy of Anny/Instagram

And it’s been quite a journey! Anny and Robert made their reality TV debut on season 7 of the hit TLC series. They connected via Facebook and he popped the question within hours of meeting her in person for the first time in the Dominican Republic. She later relocated to the United States after getting the green light on her K-1 visa.

With the arrival of their baby girl, Robert is now the father of six kids and five are from past relationships. Back in November, the reality star revealed Bryson’s mom isn’t in the picture, but Anny has stepped up and given him all her love and support.

Welcome to the brood!