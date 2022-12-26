Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel.

“Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.

The pictures featured Anny, Robert, 44, Robert’s son from a previous relationship and Anny’s stepson, Bryson, as well as the couple’s daughter, Brenda, posing in front of their Christmas tree.

Anny continued, “God has a purpose for everything. I miss my beautiful fat man [crying face emoji.”

Members of the 90 Day Fiancé family were quick to send their words of comfort to their grieving franchise costars.

“Love you guys,” season 8 star Julia Trubkina wrote under the post. Meanwhile, Julia’s mother-in-law, Betty Gibbs, also sent her best wishes to the couple.

“Wonderful Christmas photos! You guys are such a beautiful family!” the Virginia native penned. “I adore seeing pictures of the kids and all the presents. I especially love your daughter with the stuffed flamingo.”

Anny revealed the tragic loss of her son on April 21, 2022, suggesting the infant had a heart condition.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” the Florida resident wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a black ribbon. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

Two days later, she revealed his tragic cause of death in a separate Instagram post, writing, “This was the last pic an hour before my son’s surgery. Life is unfair.”

Robert and Anny first introduced their love story on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met online and after spending less than one day together in her native country of the Dominican Republic, Robert proposed. Their September 2019 wedding ceremony played out during February 2020 episode. A year later, the TLC couple would welcome their first child, a daughter named Brenda, in July 2020.

They announced Anny was pregnant with baby No. 2 in April 2021, and Adriel was born that September.

Adriel was the duo’s second child together and Robert’s seventh child in total, as he shares five older children from previous relationships.

Following Adriel’s passing, Anny reflected on the “painful” moment of burying her son, calling it one of the “worst days” of her life.

“I had to say ‘goodbye’ to my son,” she wrote in Spanish via Instagram on April 27. “Never in my life was I so ready to bury my son. It’s so painful and hard. I feel my heart being squeezed out of the pain I have, and it knows I can’t change anything to get back to my son. My angel Adriel. But it’s not ‘goodbye,’ but ‘I’ll see you again someday.’ I love you forever my life.”