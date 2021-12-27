Enjoying the single life? 90 Day Fiancé alum Luis Mendez seemingly confirmed rumors that he split from his second wife after less than three years of marriage.

The TLC alum briefly went live on Instagram on Saturday, December 25, where he answered questions from fans while celebrating Christmas. At one point, a follower asked about his wife.

“Yo no tengo esposa. Yo soy soltero,” Luis, 31, told fans in the since-deleted live, which translates to, “I don’t have a wife. I’m single.” The Dominican Republic native also appeared to not be wearing a wedding ring in the since-deleted video.

Rumors about Luis’ split from his second wife started swirling when he made a shocking appearance on the season 1 tell-all of discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life. His first ex-wife, Molly Hopkins, had joined the show to document her new relationship with her boyfriend, Kelly Brown. During their tense segment, Molly, 46, claimed Luis and his second wife were no longer together.

Host Shaun Robinson revealed that Luis decided to appear on the tell-all to share his side of the story, since he never got a chance to after skipping the season 3 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Luis then opened up about what happened next after his blowout fight with Molly, which led to their split. Fans watched their drama unfold on their season of Happily Ever After?

“OK, after she fired me [sic] out of her house, kicked my ass out of the house, I went to New Jersey to my brother’s house,” he said. Molly laughed at Luis’ account of their breakup, making it seem the only split because Molly threw him out, because of how quickly he had moved on.

“When the day came that our divorce papers were final, you said, ‘I need copies of the paper so that I can get married,'” the Georgia native said. “So clearly, there was good reason for the ‘firing.'”

Luis hit back, “So that is a lie, yeah?” “It’s not a lie,” Molly insisted. “You had a motive.”

“You try to say I’m a liar,” Luis responded. “Because there was something going on,” Molly added. “I still don’t know what, but there was definitely something going on. I mean, how do you leave and three months later, you’re married again.”

Luis continued to deny Molly’s claims. “That is a lie, OK,” he said. “You start spreading, [you’re] full of [lies].”

“Oh, OK. So you didn’t get married right after we got divorced to someone else, who now you’re not with either, is that not true?” Molly hit back. “Are you still married?”

After a moment of silence, Luis responded, “That’s not your business. That’s my business.”

Shaun asked Luis to tell his version of events, which is when he claimed that he got married “maybe nine months” after his split from Molly and that he did not know his second wife when he was with Molly. He also denied cheating on Molly with his second wife.

Molly and Luis made their reality TV debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. They wed on July 20, 2017, but they were already separated by January 5, 2018, after less than six months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in May of that year.

In October 2018, Luis sparked rumors that he not only moved on with another woman but that he had remarried and he confirmed the rumors were true. “Yes, I did get married. That was my wedding [on] September 19,” Luis, 27, exclusively told In Touch at the time. “I love this girl so much. She is so amazing.”