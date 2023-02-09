Getting messy. 90 Day Fiancé star Cynthia Decker filed a police report after a dispute with her former best friend and ex business partner Molly Hopkins‘ daughter Olivia, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Officer M.P. Brown of the Cobb County Police Department says he responded to a business dispute call at Molly and Cynthia’s business, LiviRae Lingerie, just before noon on January 22, according to the police report exclusively obtained by In Touch. Officer Brown noted that there had been a dispute over an employee being fired by Molly, 47, for allegedly stealing. The employee, Angelique Benton, was then rehired by Cynthia, 51, as “she believed that the allegations were false.”

The police report also ​stated that Cynthia detailed her and Molly’s “strained relationship” from “parting ways in the business.” Though Molly was “not on the scene to give her account of the events as she was in Florida,” Olivia, 22, wanted to give officers her account of what took place, calling dispatch to meet with the Cobb Police Department to see what could be done about “Angelique’s removal.”

Officer Brown continued, “Olivia gave a similar account of events and I informed Olivia that this was a civil issue between owners and that we could not remove Angelique from LiviRae’s. I further advised Olivia that she should stay away from Cynthia when she is at the store in order to keep the incident from escalating. Both Cynthia and Olivia wanted to have documentation of the incident for their records.”

Courtesy of Cynthia Decker/Instagram

The police report is the latest update in ​ the ongoing drama between Cynthia and Molly, who had a falling out in November 2022 after more than 15 years of friendship and business partnership . Though Cynthia still lists herself as the owner and founder of LiviRae Lingerie, the company’s official Instagram account appeared to address rumors over the former BFFs’ fallout.

“Livi Rae Lingerie is undergoing several structural changes, as do many businesses,” read the statement, signed by Molly and posted on December 13, 2022. “Please note regardless of internal changes, we are still very much in business and our doors are open and we are operating as normal.”

The rift in the 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars’ friendship ​happened the same month that Molly split from her ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown after two years of dating.

On February 6, In Touch exclusively broke the news of their breakup after he allegedly “choke slammed” Olivia during a separate incident that allegedly took place at LiviRae on November 21, 2022.

Olivia was working behind the counter when Kelly walked into the store. “Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” Officer D.M. Kolb detailed in the November 21, 2022, police report, which was exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The report continued, “Olivia said to come at her then. At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall. Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck. Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective.”

Kelly has denied the altercation with Olivia in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone,” Kelly said. “I don’t bother them or even go in their town. I don’t want anything to do with them. It’s over, I haven’t been near them since November.”

On Wednesday, February 8, Cynthia broke her silence on the alleged incident just one day after In Touch confirmed her name was mentioned in ​the police report ​about Olivia and Kelly’s alleged altercation.

“I am deeply mortified and want my name to be removed from the report. I will be telling investigators all of this as I do not want to be listed anywhere on this!” Cynthia told In Touch in an exclusive statement. “I have tried to remain quiet and let this play out but now they are involving me and I am not going to sit back as my name gets misconstrued.”