90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Molly Hopkins accused ex-best friend Cynthia Decker of “stealing” money from their shared business, LiviRae Lingerie, amid their ongoing lawsuit regarding Cynthia’s competing business, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

During a court hearing on March 7, the former best friends reached a settlement in which Cynthia allegedly agreed to sell Molly her share of their LiviRae Lingerie business for $600,000, paid in weekly installments of $2,750, and Cynthia would be removed from their business accounts, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

That same day, Cynthia allegedly paid off her personal credit card with company money, adding the business bank account as a payor and paid off the entire balance. The emergency motion documents allege that Cynthia transferred $10,000 to her personal bank account and withdrew $20,000 in cash. As a result of Cynthia allegedly refusing to return the funds, Molly is requesting an interlocutory injunction, which preserves the subject matter of the litigation until the trial is over.

However, Cynthia denied Molly’s filed claims. “I did not steal $30,000 dollars. I am still 50/50 owner of that business. The only agreement we have has not gone through. But I did not steal $30,000 dollars,” Cynthia tells In Touch exclusively.

Molly, who is represented by Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, responded to Cynthia’s statement in an exclusive comment to In Touch. “I am focused on continuing the growth of my business and being a role model to the next generation of Livirae Lingerie. My primary focus has and always will be my daughters and their well-being,” Molly says in her statement. “Olivia and I continue to save the world one bra at a time. I also want to be the best I can be and set an example for my girls, Olivia and Kensley. Cynthia’s entire world just like Kelly’s has blown up and they have no other outlet than to attack me, my business, and my kids. It is extremely unfortunate that grown adults would behave like this and resort to lies and defamation.”

Discovery+

In addition to her claims about Cynthia’s alleged handling of company money, the obtained documents also show that Molly filed an emergency protection order against Cynthia on February 22, after she allegedly posted a police report online revealing Molly’s home address.

In Touch previously confirmed on February 9 that Molly was suing Cynthia, asking in a declaration that Cynthia could not contest the lingerie store the two founded together with a separate shop. The lawsuit is the latest update in their ongoing drama after they ended their friendship after more than 20 years in November 2022.

As In Touch previously reported, Cynthia filed a police report after a dispute with Molly’s daughter, Olivia, that allegedly happened at LiviRae Lingerie a little before noon on January 22. The responding officer noted that there had been a dispute after an employee was fired by Molly for allegedly stealing, then was allegedly rehired by Cynthia who “believed the allegations were false.”

In February, an insider revealed what happened that led to the demise of their relationship. “Molly is the one who did most of the work and Cynthia did nothing,” the source dished. “She’s upset that she won’t be making that ​Pillow Talk money any longer. [Cynthia] resented Molly for being the star of the show and Cynthia was just a sidekick.”

Reporting by Nate Grant.