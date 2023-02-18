Every Bitter ‘90 Day Fiance’ Custody Battle: From Memphis and Hamza to Karine and Paul

For better or worse? 90 Day Fiancé follows international lovers as they race to the altar to their happily ever after. What happens after, however, isn’t always rainbows and sunshine as some couples find themselves in bitter custody battles over their children.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii met online like many other couples on the long-running TLC franchise. Their relationship was rocky from the start, but the two ultimately tied the knot, In Touch exclusively confirmed in March 2022.

The Michigan native – who was already mother to two children from previous relationships – was determined to protect her children’s financial future and requested that her fiancé sign a prenup.

“Hamza and I love and have grown to trust each other,” Memphis said during her confessional on the March 2022 episode. “But at the end of the day, it is very important for me to be smart in this whole situation. If he decides he doesn’t want to be with me anymore, I don’t feel like he should be entitled to any of my assets, especially because I need to protect my kids. He already said he would sign what I wanted him to sign, but I need to make sure I can get them completed before the wedding.”

Shortly after their nuptials, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

“So, I’m pregnant,” she told him during a March 2022 episode, with Hamza replying, “What? You? You playing with me?”

Rumors were swirling for months about the couple’s status and timeline of her pregnancy, until April 2022 with Memphis cleared the air with one photo.

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” the TLC star wrote alongside a photo of herself, adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

Since their split, the couple have been tied up in a nasty custody battle over their daughter.

“In July 2022, Mr. Moknii’s attorney secured an immediate court order granting Mr. Moknii monitored visits with the couple’s minor child,” a source exclusively told In Touch that September. “As of today, and per Mr. Moknii’s post, it’s clear he has yet to exercise his visits with the minor.”

While their battle rages on, Hamza and Memphis aren’t the only 90 Day Fiancé couple who have called it quits after welcoming a child. Keep scrolling for details on all the TLC custody battles.