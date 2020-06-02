90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel isn’t the only one with a checkered past. His friend and potential love interest, Mary Wallace, had a run-in with the law after a fight with her then-boyfriend in 2013 that ended in an arrest on domestic assault charges.

The incident took place on March 21, 2013, in Blount County, Tennesse, according to the affidavit obtained by In Touch. According to the police officer who responded to a call placed by Wallace’s boyfriend, the boyfriend said she was his “live-in girlfriend” and they had gotten into an argument. He claimed during their fight, Wallace allegedly threw “a drinking type glass” at him which hit him in his right shoulder. The former then began to “wrestle,” during which the boyfriend claimed Wallace “did bite and scratch” him on his face and torso.

In Wallace’s version of events, she claimed their argument started because of “an abortion.” She stated that she did throw a glass at her boyfriend, which did hit him. She also stated that their fight escalated in their bedroom and she said she “bit and scratched” him several times. The officer said he “observed several small cuts” on her boyfriend’s arms, chest and face, along with what he “believed to be bite marks on his left arm, left chest and nose” and “a large red knot and scratches” on the boyfriend’s head behind his left ear.

Wallace’s bond was set at $1,000 and she was due in court the following week. But ultimately, the prosecutor decided to not prosecute and the case was dismissed that July.

Courtesy Mary Wallace/Instagram; Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram; Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram

The Tennessee native, 37, has won support from viewers after they watched her get her heart broken in a love triangle between Paschel, 41, and his Russian fiancé, Varya Malina. Before the Knoxville native traveled to Russia to meet Malina, 30, in person for the first time, Wallace publicly made her feelings about Paschel known.

But he still embarked on his trip to Russia, and he proposed to Malina toward the end of his vacation. While Malina told Paschel “not yet,” he took her answer as a “no” and broke up with her before flying back to the United States.

Three months after returning home, Paschel started dating Wallace and they were hoping to move forward in their relationship until Malina showed up at Paschel’s home — while Wallace was sitting in his living room. The ladies got into an argument, and their tense fight ended after Wallace grabbed her belongings and left.

Ultimately, Paschel chose Malina over Wallace. He proposed to her for a second time during the May 31 episode, and she said yes.

Reporting by Diana Cooper