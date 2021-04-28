Looking on the bright side. 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima has upcoming projects she is “looking forward to,” she exclusively tells In Touch after being transparent about her mental health struggles.

“Loving what I do, makes being busy a blessing,” Larissa, 34, adds.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

It’s been a stressful few months for the former reality star, but she is “hopeful things will turn around soon,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Larissa has been sad and depressed because she’s not having a good time in Colorado,” the source says after the Brazil native revealed she “wants [her] life back” in a message via Instagram Stories following her firing from the TLC franchise in September 2020.

The Happily Ever After? personality previously lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, but moved to her new home with on-again, off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols that same month.

“She hasn’t been going out because it’s been cold,” explains the insider. “She mostly spends her days inside and feels like she’s stuck because of her situation with immigration which isn’t allowing her to fly much or travel to places she wants to go.”

In the message shared via her Stories, Larissa confirmed that she doesn’t have her passport following her arrest by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] in early 2021, which prevents her from returning to her native country or leaving the state on a plane. Between her ICE arrest, TLC firing and relocation, the mom of two said she was feeling down about how everything had transpired in recent months.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

“Mental health awareness is necessary and I hope in the future, I can open up clearly about my struggle,” she wrote in the post on April 23. “And if you are depressed and thinking that [this] is the end, don’t feel ashamed. Scream for help, talk to someone but don’t give up.”

Larissa previously confessed that she tried to stay strong, but there was only so much drama that “someone can take.” She reflected on the “avalanche of events” she experienced within the last seven months and said it made her feel unsure about how to move forward.

Although it’s been difficult for her to adjust to all of the big changes in her day-to-day life, the insider tells In Touch she is now looking forward to the “warmer weather” as well as “going boating and jet-skiing” this summer.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).