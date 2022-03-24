’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Transformation: See ~Sizzling~ Makeover Photos

She’s all smiles! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is feeling like the best version of herself after undergoing an incredible makeover and transformation.

Fans were first introduced to the Brazilian bombshell on the hit TLC show, and she continued to document her life changes on social media. After going through a tough breakup with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, Larissa decided to focus on herself.

“Yes, we had many fights and problems, but deep down I wish him happiness and peace,” the star wrote in March 2019 while talking about her plans to move forward. “I loved him with all my heart, affection and respect. Today, he is no longer part of my life,” she added. See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa’s Plastic Surgery Procedures: Photos The TV personality has no regrets about the past and is excited about creating an even brighter future. “I’m already in a new phase of my life, with many projects and dreams that I never imagined I could have,” Larissa concluded her message.

After calling it quits with Colt, she changed up her hairstyle, got Botox, lip injections and more — later addressing how she felt amazing with her new appearance because it boosted her self-esteem.

Larissa also celebrated reaching a long-awaited milestone in March 2020: obtaining her work permit. “Now I can work legally! Since my divorce, [I’ve] been struggling and counting [on] my parents and friends to help me! Thank you God!” the brunette beauty wrote. The former Las Vegas resident said it was just the news she needed to hear to lift her spirits.

“I’m very, very happy,” she said in another video via Instagram Stories. “No need to be scared anymore.”

Larissa previously lived in Colorado with her now-former flame Eric Nichols, whom she is now friends with. The mother of two unveiled her $72,000 “revenge body” post-plastic surgery in September 2020, shortly before she was fired from TLC.

However, life in the centennial state was no match for city life. The season 6 alum announced that she was pleased to return to her former home state of Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2021. As for goals in 2022, Larissa revealed to followers in March that since December 2021, she had been undergoing hormone therapy, a weight loss program and using a pre-made meal plan for her diet.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Larissa’s transformation from the beginning of 90DF to now.