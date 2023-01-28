90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa met his wife, Kalani Faagata, while working on a resort in his native of Samoa. After an unexpected pregnancy, the couple immediately filed for a K-1 visa. Unfortunately, while Asuelu missed the birth of his son in January 2018, the couple reunited to document their life down the aisle on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. While the couple has gone on to make appearances across the franchise spinoffs including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and more, that’s not all the now-dad of two does for a living! Keep reading to find out more about Asuelu’s job, how he makes money and more.

What is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Asuelu Pulaa’s Job?

The reality TV personality first revealed he was working as a driver for a rideshare company during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which debuted in April 2021.

“I have a full-time job driving rideshare and I get a lot of money and we’re doing really better [sic],” he said in his confessional.

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Pulaa Make Money?

Asuelu and Kalani receive a paycheck for their many appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation work on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.

Asuelu also uses his following of more than 950,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram to his advantage — often partnering up with various businesses and brands to promote their products.

Also known for his traditional Samoan dances, fans can request a personalized video on Cameo, where he charges $80 per video.

What Jobs Did Asuelu Pulaa Previously Work?

Prior to his 90 Day Fiancé fame, Asuelu was the activities director at a resort in Samoa — where his future wife, Kalani, happened to be staying while she visited the islands.

“He kind of semi-stalked me around the resort but it was really sweet. He’d like watch after me when I was swimming in the pool, or if I was walking around,” the California native told producers in a December 2018 confessional. “And one of the nights I saw him shirtless, and I was like, ‘OK, this could work.’”