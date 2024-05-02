Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, is worried about her relationship with new man Paul Richard Soliz and he’s already seeing warning signs, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Britney’s new guy raised red flags for everyone, but Britney. Sam especially, he saw how Britney interacted with Paul, openly flirting with him,” an insider explains. Paul was the pop princess’ housekeeper in 2022 while she was married to Sam, 30.

“Paul may look tough and be rough around the edges, but he’s a sweet talker. He’s got a soft side, but we all know Britney likes bad boys. Sam was too nice for Britney, everyone knew it,” the source adds.

Britney, 42, and Sam settled their divorce on Monday, May 1, after splitting in August 2023 after only 14 months of marriage. The former personal trainer filed for divorce the same month. They’re now awaiting on a judge to sign off on finalizing their settlement.

Coleman-Rayner

The “Gimme More” singer was spotted with Paul, 37, driving around the San Fernando Valley on April 25, according to photos obtained by In Touch, sparking rumors they had rekindled their romance. The pair did their best to hide their faces in an attempt not to be pictured.

Britney and Paul reportedly had a several week-long fling in September 2023 after the Grammy winner’s split from Sam. “She’s a phenomenal woman,” Paul told Us Weekly that month. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

Paul was fired from the “Toxic” singer’s household in 2022 after it was discovered he had a criminal past. He had originally been hired for tasks such as “cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash,” according to Page Six.

Most recently, he was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in December 2022 following a charge stemming from a 2019 incident. On September 11, 2023, he was in court for alleged probation violation in relation to that charge, according to court records obtained by Page Six. He received two years probation in that case, In Touch confirmed.

In 2016, Paul was convicted of driving without a license, along with a separate charge of driving with a suspended license but it was dismissed due to a plea negotiation.

In 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace and charged with child endangerment that same year, but it was also dismissed due to a plea negotiation, the outlet reported.

Britney has continued to worry fans with her Instagram posts, sharing photos and videos wearing revealing outfits and disabling the comments so that she doesn’t get feedback.

“May 1st, last year … again I like making people uncomfortable with silence,” she wrote in the comments of an April 25 Instagram post showing her posing in and adjusting a plunging pink mini dress. On April 21, she wore a barely-there bikini while gyrating in a seductive dance, pulling down the bottoms in a NSFW manner.