Paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel after concerned guests believed Britney Spears was having a mental breakdown after a fight with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

Britney, 42, allegedly got into a huge fight with Paul on Wednesday, May 1, according to TMZ. The pop star was allegedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

The Louisiana native first arrived at the Chateau Marmont hotel late that evening and allegedly made a disturbance that led to authorities being called. Guests claimed that a woman matching Britney’s description was “was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” according to the outlet.

Officers arrived at the property around 10:30 p.m. but reportedly left when they saw no signs of trouble. Britney and Paul “retreated” back to their hotel room around 11 p.m. and continued partying, then allegedly got into an altercation that got physical, according to TMZ.

The “Toxic” singer was reportedly screaming in the hallway and guests called the paramedics as they feared a possible “injured person,” a source at the hotel told the outlet.

Paramedics made contact with Britney at 12:40 a.m. and she was spotted walking outside the establishment with a blanket and pillow wrapped around her. The Crossroads actress had been crying and reportedly left the property with her security team, but without Paul.

Britney was first romantically connected to Paul, her former housekeeper, after her 2023 split from her ex-husband, Sam Asghari. Paul was initially hired by Britney’s estate in 2022 to perform a housekeeper-like role, occupying himself with tasks like “cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash.” He was allegedly let go after his criminal background, which includes disturbing the peace, child endangerment and firearm possession, was uncovered.

The “Sometimes” songstress has not confirmed her relationship status with Paul but they have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Most recently, they were seen driving around the San Fernando Valley on April 25.

Sam, 30, who was married to the singer from June 2022 until their August 2023 separation, was reportedly worried about Britney’s new fling after developing a close connection to the subject since Paul worked for his ex during their marriage.

“Britney’s new guy raised red flags for everyone, but Britney. Sam especially, he saw how Britney interacted with Paul, openly flirting with him,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 2. “Paul may look tough and be rough around the edges, but he’s a sweet talker. He’s got a soft side, but we all know Britney likes bad boys. Sam was too nice for Britney, everyone knew it.”