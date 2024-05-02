Jamie Lynn Spears Isn’t Mad Britney Called Her a 'Bitch'

Jamie Lynn Spears has brushed off older sister Britney Spears’ recent comments and isn’t all that bothered by the derogatory remarks.

“Jamie Lynn’s only worried about Britney’s well-being, so she’s actually fine with all the smack Britney fires off on social media — because every comment is a sign Brit’s still alive,” a source told TMZ in an article published on Thursday, May 2.

The “Toxic” singer posted and eventually deleted a video clip to her Instagram Story where she rambled on about several different topics as she rode in a car with a few other people. The group was seemingly on their way to go horseback riding, and Britney used a fake British accent throughout.

“I wanna be a little bitch and get a bath in the jungle like my sis,” Britney, 42, captioned the clip.

The Grammy winner could be heard asking if anyone had been camping before and said, “My sister did in a TV show and they bathed her in the jungle, little s–t,” referring to Jamie Lynn’s stint on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

“She said, ‘Bathe me, because I’m, like, stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids,’” Britney continued. “‘Oh, cater to me.’ ​Little bitch.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn’s relationship has been strained for the past several years. In January 2022, the “Womanizer” artist slammed Jamie Lynn’s book, Things I Should Have Said. Britney sent her younger sibling a cease and desist letter demanding that Jamie Lynn, 33, stop speaking about her “derogatorily” during her promotional campaign for the memoir.

In Britney’s tell-all book, The Woman in Me, the “Oops! I Did It Again” songstress then called out her sister for not helping her during her 13-year conservatorship.

“I was left with so many emotions: shock, relief, elation, sadness, joy. I felt betrayed by my father, and sadly, by the rest of my family, too. My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case,” Britney wrote.

She continued, “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”

Despite her anger at Jamie Lynn, Britney added, “She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me.”