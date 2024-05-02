A Hollywood bidding war broke out after Britney Spears released her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, last October. Now, a new report claims Sony is the frontrunner, as negotiations to turn it into a film with a female screenwriter ramp up.

“Britney is convinced it’s going to be a masterpiece and a blockbuster,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Time will tell.”

Britney, 42, dropped a ton of bombshells about her life when she released her memoir, including allegations that ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake cheated on her and encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his baby. She called it “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

The “Baby One More Time” artist also opened up about the infamous 2007 breakdown that led to her shaving her head while being followed by paparazzi.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” she wrote. “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.” Especially at her dad, who was often critical of her looks, snapping at her to lose weight.

While Brit claimed her father, Jamie Spears, went “ballistic” after she gave herself a buzz cut – ultimately landing her in a conservatorship for more than a decade – the father-daughter duo settled their legal battle in April.

“Everyone is worried Britney is spending too much time by herself in her mansion, which has become her self-imposed prison,” sources tell In Touch. “Britney roams around this huge, echoing home, gets bored, then acts out in these disturbing dance videos.”

“There are whispers in her camp that she’s lost it again. Some wonder if it’s time for another conservatorship,” they added, claiming the mother of two seems to have “no real direction or drive.”

Britney also famously posted videos of herself playing with knives last fall, and she became romantically involved with a convicted felon, Paul Richard Soliz, who’d been hired to clean her house. “People who care about her just hope she can be saved. Everyone wants Britney to be free — but they also want her to be well and happy,” says the source.