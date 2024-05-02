Britney Spears has broken her silence regarding her alleged fight with boyfriend Paul Soliz at the Chateau Marmont hotel on Wednesday, May 1.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!” the pop star, 42, posted and quickly deleted alongside a photo of a male model on Instagram on Thursday, May 2, according to screenshots captured and shared by fans on X. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

Britney continued, “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now. PS … I need an espresso!!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … s–t.”

The singer later reshared the statement on her Instagram and added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

Britney’s post came hours after TMZ reported that paramedics were allegedly called to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles after concerned guests believed that the “Toxic” singer was having a mental breakdown as a result of a blowout fight with Paul. She was reportedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

Britney arrived at the hotel late Wednesday night, according to the report. Guests claimed that a woman matching the Woman in Me author’s description “was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” TMZ reported. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. but reportedly left when they saw no signs of trouble.

Britney and Paul “retreated” back to their room around 11 p.m. and kept partying. However, the couple got into an altercation that allegedly turned physical, according to the outlet. The Crossroads star was reportedly heard screaming in the hallway, which prompted fellow guests to call the paramedics because they believed there was a possible “injured person” in the hotel, a source told TMZ.

Paramedics made contact with Britney at 12:40 a.m. The pop star was photographed walking outside the hotel with a blanket wrapped around her shoulders and a pillow in her arms. She had been crying and reportedly left the establishment with her security team, but not with Paul.

Paul was hired as a housekeeper in Britney’s home in 2022. However, he was allegedly let go because of his criminal background, which includes disturbing the peace, child endangerment and firearm possession. He first became romantically involved with the singer in 2023 after her split from husband Sam Asghari, but the fling only lasted a few weeks.

Britney has not confirmed if she and Paul are officially dating again, but the two were photographed driving together around the San Fernando Valley on April 25, among other recent sightings. The rumored romance has sparked concern from Sam, 30, a source exclusively told In Touch on May 2.

“Britney’s new guy raised red flags for everyone, but Britney. Sam especially, he saw how Britney interacted with Paul, openly flirting with him,” the insider said. “Paul may look tough and be rough around the edges, but he’s a sweet talker. He’s got a soft side, but we all know Britney likes bad boys. Sam was too nice for Britney, everyone knew it.”