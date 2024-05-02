Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s new movie, The Fall Guy, was blasted by fans for making a joke about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s past domestic abuse allegations.

Just before the film hits theaters on Friday, May 3, fans grew outraged over a scene that shows Hannah Waddingham‘s character, who works as a producer on a film set, walking into a messy trailer.

“It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here,” her character quips, seemingly referencing Amber, 38, and Johnny’s domestic violence and abuse accusations against each other.

Shortly after some fans saw early screenings of the film, many rushed to social media to express their disappointment in the joke. “The Fall Guy made a distasteful ‘joke’ about the domestic abuse Amber suffered at the hands of Johnny. It’s 2024, why are we writing these kinds of lines into movies? Nasty work,” one person wrote via X. Another added, “Everyone should be aware that the new ‘comedy’ movie The Fall Guy (which is getting a wide theatrical release in a few weeks) allegedly makes a cheap Amber / J*hnny joke. Would love to ask the writer what he thinks is so funny about domestic violence …”

“Domestic violence is not a joke,” another critic chimes in. “Everyone involved in @TheFallGuyMovie should be ashamed. How many people knew about this and did nothing? Sick, all of you.”

Amber and Johnny, 60 – who were married from 2015 to 2017 – participated in a high profile trial after she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 discussing domestic violence. While she did not directly name her ex-husband in the piece, the City of Lies actor sued Amber for defamation.

Both Amber and Johnny went on to make shocking allegations against each other when the lawsuit went to trial in 2022, and the Finding Neverland actor was ultimately awarded $15 million in damages. However, his award later reduced to around $10 million. Amber was also awarded $2 million in damages, which she later appealed. The exes eventually settled the matter in December 2022.

Despite the backlash, The Fall Guy’s distributor, Universal Pictures, has not spoken out on the matter.

STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Fall Guy – which is loosely based on the television series of the same name — follows stunt performer Colt Seavers (played by Ryan) after he suffers a career-altering injury. Following the injury, he breaks up with his girlfriend, Jody Moreno (played by Emily), and leaves his career as a stuntman behind. However, Colt eventually goes back to his old stomping grounds when a movie star disappears. In light of the disappearance, Colt sets out to find the actor and win back Jody.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.