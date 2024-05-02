Rob Marciano was known for his role as a meteorologist on ABC’s Good Morning America. The longtime TV personality was allegedly fired by the network after formerly being banned from the set due to “anger management issues,” that reportedly ignited as he navigated his 2021 divorce from ex-wife Eryn Marciano.

When Did Rob Marciano and Eryn Marciano Divorce?

In Touch confirmed Eryn filed for divorce from Rob on June 18, 2021, after nearly 11 years of marriage. The split was later finalized two years later in January 2023.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob said in a statement to People in July 2022. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

Not much is known about the split as the pair have kept the reasoning behind the end of their relationship private.

Do Rob and Eryn Marciano Have Children?

Rob and Eryn welcomed two children during their marriage. The pair are parents to daughter Madelynn and son Mason.

Despite their split, Rob and Eryn seem to be amicably coparenting. Rob shared a photo of the pair reuniting to celebrate Madelynn’s elementary school graduation in June 2023.

“Elementary school is officially in the books and Madelynn is all grow’d up! Well not quite, but she’s getting there way too quickly,” he shared a family photo with all four members smiling into the camera via Instagram. “I’m so proud of her achievements and grateful for the incredible educators.”

Why Did Rob Marciano Get Fired From ‘GMA’?

Rob was fired from ABC in April 2024 after working for the network for over a decade. While ABC has yet to address his exit, multiple outlets state that the reason behind his firing is related to his “anger management issues.” Rob was reportedly given a warning about issues a year prior, according to Page Six.

According to the outlet, Rob was reportedly temporarily banned from the GMA set after making a colleague feel uncomfortable. The anchor had not been on the set of Good Morning America’s New York since 2023, but he had been working as a reporter in the field.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” a source told the publication at the time.

A separate source claimed that Rob had been dealing with anger management issues stemming from his divorce from Eryn.

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events,” the second insider claimed.