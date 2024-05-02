Gypsy Rose Blanchard is embracing her new look, and showed off her nose job in two recent TikTok posts.

The former inmate, 32, took to TikTok on Wednesday, May 1, to share photos of herself getting her makeup done while promoting her upcoming docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Set to Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled,” Gypsy showed off her healed nose following her cosmetic procedure in April.

She looked stylish in a red blazer and black T-shirt, which she accessorized with a beaded necklace.

Gypsy continued to show off her new look in another clip, which captured her posing on a boardwalk as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” played in the background.

She first revealed her plans to go under the knife in April, telling People that she was “preparing to undergo rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.”

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Gypsy told the outlet in a story published on April 4. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Meanwhile, the Louisiana native’s friend Nadiya Vizier explained that Gypsy had been wanting a nose job for a long time.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Nadiya shared with People. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

She continued, “My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok

In addition to getting the nose job, Gypsy also changed her appearance by getting new porcelain caps to cover her teeth in April.

Not only is Gypsy embracing her new look, but she is also getting used to a new love in her life after she reconnected with ex-fiancé Ken Urker following her split from estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

While Gypsy and Ken, 31, sparked reconciliation rumors in early April, she confirmed that they’re officially back together on April 30.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ at the time. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”