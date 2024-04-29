Britney Spears is finally a free woman after settling her legal dispute over her conservatorship with her dad, Jamie Spears. Days after winning the courtroom battle, the pop star was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, and fans are curious about the love interest following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Who Is Britney Spears’ Rumored Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz?

Paul was hired by Britney’s estate in 2022 to perform a housekeeper-like role, occupying himself with tasks like “cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash,” according to Page Six.

The 37-year-old was allegedly fired once his criminal past was uncovered.

What Was Paul Richard Soliz Arrested For?

Britney’s rumored love interest has had multiple run-ins with the law. In 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace and charged with child endangerment that same year, but it was dismissed due to a plea negotiation, according to court records obtained by Page Six.

In 2016, Paul was convicted of driving without a license, along with a separate charge of driving with a suspended license but was dismissed again due to a plea negotiation.

His most recent charge was felony possession of a firearm in December 2022, stemming from an incident in 2019. He appeared in court in September 2023 for an alleged probation violation in relation to that charge. During the hearing, he was sentenced to two years of probation.

Are Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz Dating?

It’s unclear if Britney and Paul are currently dating. Britney was spotted with her former housekeeper driving around the San Fernando Valley on April 25, 2024, according to photos obtained by In Touch.

In the snaps, Britney road shotgun and reclined the seat of the Mercedes SUV as far as it would go in an attempt not to be photographed by paparazzi. Paul also blocked his face with his arm to avoid photos being taken of him.

When Were Britney and Paul First Romantically Connected?

Britney and Paul had a short fling following the “Stronger” artist’s 2023 split from Sam, but the romance only lasted a few weeks. “She’s a phenomenal woman,” Paul told Us Weekly in September 2023. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

Rumors swirled that the pair reconnected in February 2024, with Britney reportedly introducing Paul to her children. “[Paul] loves her company and he’s not seeing anyone else, but [who knows] what she does when he’s not around,” one source told Us Weekly in an article published in February 2024.