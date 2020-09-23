Amicable exes. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee revealed he and estranged wife Deavan Clegg are good terms as they move forward with their divorce following a messy split.

Shortly after Deavan, 23, confirmed she filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 22, Jihoon took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of him as a baby and the couple’s 17-month-old son, Taeyang. “I really miss you today, Taeyang. Even if the people of the world blame me, the heart that loves you won’t change. My one and only son. Taeyang, see you soon,” the 29-year-old captioned the photo in Korean, translated to English.

As fans flooded the comments to slam Deavan for moving back to the United States with Taeyang, the South Korean native defended his estranged wife. “Don’t get me wrong. She will bring him to Korea to show me [sic]. She and I are friends and coparents,” Jihoon added.

It seems the former couple has come a long way after their nasty split played out via social media. Deavan previously relocated from the United States to South Korea to start a new life with Jihoon, Taeyang and her daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla. But fans speculated the couple broke up after she started posting photos of her and her children in her home state of Utah around April and May. Deavan’s mother, Elicia Clegg, told fans at first that Deavan was just visiting family and had gotten stuck in America amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Deavan later confirmed she had moved back to the states permanently.

In August, Jihoon confirmed the couple’s split on social media. Shortly after their breakup news, an insider confirmed to In Touch that Deavan had already moved on and was in a relationship with Los Angles-based actor, Topher Park. Jihoon and Deavan took turns sharing their sides of their story with fans on social media. Many fans felt Deavan had moved on too quickly after her split from Jihoon and accused her of keeping Taeyang away from his biological father.

The brunette beauty defended herself in a statement posted via Instagram, claiming she tried to keep communication lines open between herself and Jihoon for the sake of their son, but Jihoon had blocked her number and on all social platforms. Jihoon later confirmed he blocked Deavan because he was hurt that she already had a new boyfriend.

Now, it seems Jihoon and Deavan have been able to come to an agreement and are on speaking terms as they navigate their divorce. “Everyone is moving on and everyone is trying to continue our lives. Life is always hard and will continue to be hard but amazing things happen as well,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “I agree, no more war with the fan bases.”