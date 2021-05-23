Closing the chapter. 90 Day Fiancé star Jess Caroline exclusively reveals to In Touch whether she got “closure” or not while confronting ex-boyfriend Colt Johnson about his cheating on part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all.

“I liked being on the tell-all because there is always so much to say and it [gave] me the platform to say what’s on my mind,” Jess tells In Touch. “I have moved on and am so happy in my marriage to Brian [Hanvey] but I of course have a lot to say to a person who has [disrespected] me with their actions over and over. It may not be really closure, but it [feels] really good. I have moved on happily. I wish them the best, I just hope Colt [learns] to stop being a cheater.”

Jess and her husband, Brian, made an appearance on part 2 of discovery+’s 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all on Sunday, May 23, where they both confronted Colt, his wife, Vanessa Guerra, and his mother, Debbie Johnson. Jess accused Debbie of helping Colt lie about cheating on her with Vanessa while they were in a relationship, but Debbie insisted she didn’t know her son and Vanessa were hooking up. Jess also accused Vanessa of cheating on her ex-husband with Colt, and Vanessa admitted it was true.

In the midst of their confrontation, Colt announced that he and Vanessa got married in a secret wedding ceremony one month prior to filming the tell-all. Despite the tension, all parties agreed to call a truce and Jess and Brian congratulated the newlyweds.

As for Jess, she has fully moved on as well. She wed Brian in August, shortly after her split from Colt. She opened up about the easiest and hardest aspects of her first months of marriage with the musician.

“Brian [makes] married life easy because he is so supportive of me and what my goals are in life to accomplish,” Jess says. “The easiest part is having someone there who [loves] you and is your biggest fan and supporter. Brian is so positive, [treats] me like a queen and always to motivates me. We have a lot of fun together. The hardest part about married life is to share a closet. I have a lot of clothes, shoes and accessories and I need all the space.”

Jess and Brian have since moved to Las Vegas after tying the knot and welcomed two fur babies, cats named Gato Valentino and Stella. They also plan to expand their family further with biological children of their own. “Yes in the future definitely, like in two years,” Jess reveals.

When asked if the couple plans to return to reality TV, Jess adds, “We would definitely be open to returning to the show or for future reality TV opportunities. Our fairytale story is just beginning and we have a lot to show that has never been shown yet.”

Even though Colt and Vanessa eloped, Jess would be open to attending the couple’s nuptials if she got an invite to a possible celebration at a later date. “I would only go if we make sure Debbie [catches] the bouquet,” Jess says. “I hope Vanessa can control Colt as a cheater.”

Jess Caroline will be hosting the grand opening of self-care spa, Vanity Beauty Boutique, owned by holistic beauty expert, Hannah Easley, who appeared throughout the season on several episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5, in Las Vegas on Friday, June 11.